Lough Derg pilgrimages going online

IT’S A far cry from its fifth-century roots, and would have been unimaginable for the tens of thousands of pilgrims who have made the sacred journey to the island in centuries past, but Lough Derg has gone digital.

In an unprecedented move by the 1500-year-old holy site, which is usually packed with pilgrims at this time of year, retreats are now being offered online, with its annual Three Day Pilgrimage delayed until later in the summer as a result of the Covid lockdown.

Lough Derg prior Fr La Flynn, pictured right, said: “At this time Lough Derg has begun to work through the public health protocols to ensure the Island can open when it is safe to do so and pilgrims can return with confidence.

In line with the government roadmap to ease restrictions we will make an announcement about opening in due course.

The Roslea-born priest said Lough Derg had set up a dedicated new website to cater for its Online Retreat Days. On top of that, pilgrims also have the chance to “Do Lough Derg From Wherever You Are” over three days later in the month along with Fr Flynn and some of the Lough Derg Pastoral Team.

“This June we are offering ways for pilgrims who would have been on the island during these opening weeks to keep connected with us at this different and challenging time,” said Fr Flynn.

“During May people who would normally come to Lough Derg for a day retreat joined us for a different experience, an Online Retreat Day.

“The responses have been very encouraging with many people asking for further dates.”

Fr Flynn said the retreats offered “an experience of pilgrimage, presence and prayer.”

The dates for the next online retreats will be this Saturday June 7, Saturday June 13, and Thursday June 18.

The ‘Do Lough Derg From Wherever You Are’ pilgrimage will take place from June 27-29.

For more information visit www.loughderg.live/

Fr Flynn added: “You can keep in touch with our regular updates on our social media platforms or sign up to our regular e-zine with the latest from Lough Derg by emailing media@loughderg.org ,”