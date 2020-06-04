Locals show support as missing father is laid to rest

AN 18-year-long mystery came to an end on Friday, as the remains of missing man and father-of-four Tony Lynch were finally returned back to his family home in Magheraveely after years of unanswered questions surrounding his disappearance.

Speaking to the Herald, Peter Lynch who became the spearhead of his late father’s missing campaign said; “As a family we are happy to have dad home and we are happy to have a grave to visit. I truly thought this day would never come.

“There’s so many people to thank, I would like to start with a huge thanks to all the guards that worked on this case down through the years and all the civil defence volunteers that have been involved in recent water searches.”

