+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineLocals show support as missing father is laid to rest
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages

Locals show support as missing father is laid to rest

Posted: 12:09 pm June 4, 2020
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

AN 18-year-long mystery came to an end on Friday, as the remains of missing man and father-of-four Tony Lynch were finally returned back to his family home in Magheraveely after years of unanswered questions surrounding his disappearance.
Speaking to the Herald, Peter Lynch who became the spearhead of his late father’s missing campaign said; “As a family we are happy to have dad home and we are happy to have a grave to visit. I truly thought this day would never come.
“There’s so many people to thank, I would like to start with a huge thanks to all the guards that worked on this case down through the years and all the civil defence volunteers that have been involved in recent water searches.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald.
Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

 

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 12:09 pm June 4, 2020
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA