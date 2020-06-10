Local property market tipped to bounce back

WHILE the housing market is on pause at the moment, and nationally is facing worrying times ahead as a result of the virus pandemic, here in Fermanagh it appears the outlook is significantly more optimistic.

In fact, the local market may escape relatively unscathed, according to local estate agent Niall Smyth, of Smyth Leslie, who said that despite their office remaining closed and viewings on hold for now, interest from both buyers and sellers remained steady and they were expecting a flurry of activity when the lockdown is lifted.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0