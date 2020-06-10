+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Local property market tipped to bounce back

Posted: 7:59 pm June 10, 2020
By Roisin Henderson
WHILE the housing market is on pause at the moment, and nationally is facing worrying times ahead as a result of the virus pandemic, here in Fermanagh it appears the outlook is significantly more optimistic.
In fact, the local market may escape relatively unscathed, according to local estate agent Niall Smyth, of Smyth Leslie, who said that despite their office remaining closed and viewings on hold for now, interest from both buyers and sellers remained steady and they were expecting a flurry of activity when the lockdown is lifted.

