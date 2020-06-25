+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeNewsCoronavirusLeap year bride happy to put big day on hold
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages

Leap year bride happy to put big day on hold

Posted: 3:03 pm June 25, 2020
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

AFTER proposing to future husband Diego McAdoo during the last ‘Leap Year’, bride-to-be Deirdre Mulligan was certain that nothing would get in the way of her plans to walk down the aisle.

However, a global pandemic had other plans for the local couple who should have been celebrating their long-awaited wedding day last Friday.

Speaking to the Herald Deirdre explained, “We were meant to get married on the 19th of June and obviously that didn’t happen. However, it was actually mammy who came up with the idea that we should still honour the date and have an outdoor gathering to celebrate while implementing safe social distancing.

Advertisement

“We all just had such a fantastic time. It was a brilliant idea in the end-up and I think outdoor events like this could really be the way forward.”

 

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 3:03 pm June 25, 2020
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA