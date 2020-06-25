Leap year bride happy to put big day on hold

AFTER proposing to future husband Diego McAdoo during the last ‘Leap Year’, bride-to-be Deirdre Mulligan was certain that nothing would get in the way of her plans to walk down the aisle.

However, a global pandemic had other plans for the local couple who should have been celebrating their long-awaited wedding day last Friday.

Speaking to the Herald Deirdre explained, “We were meant to get married on the 19th of June and obviously that didn’t happen. However, it was actually mammy who came up with the idea that we should still honour the date and have an outdoor gathering to celebrate while implementing safe social distancing.

Advertisement

“We all just had such a fantastic time. It was a brilliant idea in the end-up and I think outdoor events like this could really be the way forward.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0