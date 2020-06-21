+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineHotel hopes to tap into demand for ‘stay-cations’
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages

Hotel hopes to tap into demand for ‘stay-cations’

Posted: 9:06 am June 21, 2020
By Linda Surphlis
l.surphlis@fermanaghherald.com

ONE of Enniskillen’s most popular hotels has welcomed the announcement that the reopening date for hotels has been brought forward.
The Lough Erne Resort set it’s reopening date as 20 July on the back of previous government guidance and yesterday (Tuesday) Joanne Walsh, general manager confirmed that the Resort would not bring forward its reopening date.
“It’s brilliant that they brought the date forward and I am delighted for all our colleagues and for restaurants and cafes it is fantastic news. However, there is a lot of planning that goes in to opening with regard to temperature scanners and branded stickers, with a resource of this size you can’t just flip a switch and say we are ready to go.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this linkhttps://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:06 am June 21, 2020
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA