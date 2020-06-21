Hotel hopes to tap into demand for ‘stay-cations’

ONE of Enniskillen’s most popular hotels has welcomed the announcement that the reopening date for hotels has been brought forward.

The Lough Erne Resort set it’s reopening date as 20 July on the back of previous government guidance and yesterday (Tuesday) Joanne Walsh, general manager confirmed that the Resort would not bring forward its reopening date.

“It’s brilliant that they brought the date forward and I am delighted for all our colleagues and for restaurants and cafes it is fantastic news. However, there is a lot of planning that goes in to opening with regard to temperature scanners and branded stickers, with a resource of this size you can’t just flip a switch and say we are ready to go.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this linkhttps://bit.ly/3gOl8G0