Flood of bookings for local hotels may help secure jobs
Flood of bookings for local hotels may help secure jobs

Posted: 7:37 pm June 5, 2020
By Roisin Henderson
FERMANAGH hotels are already inundated with bookings after Monday’s announcement they can reopen next month.
Hotels, hostels, campsites, B&Bs, and other visitor accommodation can all begin reopening from July 20, providing the infection rates continues to decline. This has been widely welcomed here in Fermanagh, where there had been fears of massive jobs losses in the local tourism industry.
While Monday’s announcement may not prevent all redundancies, the clarity it has given local businesses will help certainly help limit local job losses according to Enniskillen hotel owner, Terry McCartney from the Belmore Court Hotel and Motel, who said they had been busy with bookings since the announcement.

