HomeHeadlineFamous Fermanagh sons’ dubious connection to slavery
Famous Fermanagh sons’ dubious connection to slavery

Posted: 10:48 am June 22, 2020
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

AS PROTESTS across the world force many countries to reassess their commemoration of those through history who supported the abomination of slavery, some may be shocked to learn two of Fermanagh’s most commemorated sons also had their own hand in the trade of human beings.
Sir Galbraith Lowry Cole (1772-1842), who has been immortalised in the monument overseeing Enniskillen town, and Somerset Lowry-Corry, 2nd Earl Belmore (1774-1841), may not have been slave traders themselves, but both colonialists had a morally ambiguous record when it came to the abhorrent practice.
Indeed, it could be argued that both men each had the opportunity to free many people through their position, and consciously chose not to.

 

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
