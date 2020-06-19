Devenish College pupils take to a virtual 5K run

WITH normal classes suspended for all pupils since March, the staff of Devenish College have come up with a variety of ideas to keep the pupils active.

Skills and fitness challenges have been set for the pupils and these have included a soccer challenge from former pupil and Ballinamallard player Matthew Smyth, a rugby challenge set by Mr Wright and featuring Canadian international and former Ulster player, Peter Nelson, alongside golf challenges by current pupils Tyler Neary and Charlie Shaw.

Pupils have also been encouraged to post videos of themselves keeping active at home, with some inspirational footage from Nicole Khumalo, Phoebe Wallace, Noah Ewing, Charlie Clendinning and Lucas Hynes to name but a few!

The sporting year at Devenish usually culminates in the excitement of Sports Day and the awarding of the McCusker Shield to the winning House team.

This year, that was impossible, so the PE staff, led by Colin Lyons decided to encourage pupils and staff to enter a virtual 5K event.

It coincided with World Mental Health Awareness week and the aim was to bring the school community together to promote the benefits of exercise for our mental health.

Everyone who took part was encouraged to download and use a training app to track their route and time and then upload a “healthy selfie” of themselves doing the 5K run or walk to gain House points. Some participants decided to cover the 5K more than once, with Amy Elliott completing five and Dylan McCleery managing four runs over a week.

Ellie McDonald was the fastest girl over the distance, with Harvey Brynes being top of the leader board for the boys. When all the points were totalled, the winning House team was announced as Necarne. It was very fitting too that the McCusker Shield was being awarded to Necarne for this 5K event as it had been presented to the school by former Devenish PE teacher, Seamus McCusker, who himself has always been a keen 5K runner.