Call for urgent work to repair vital road bridge

The Roscor Bridge, near Belleek which is going to have work carried out on the wooden structure of the bridge

CALLS for repairs to a ‘vital’ bridge over Lough Erne which caters for hundreds of vehicles every week have once again been made.

Roscor bridge was blown up by the Army during the Troubles and to date it remains in what has been said to be an ‘unsuitable’ condition.

The bridge had previously been singled out by the Department of Infrastructure for strengthening with assessments due to be completed some time ago. Belleek councillor John Coyle explained, “The stone part of the bridge is the unstable part, it is not the army steel part. The concrete is eroding underneath and it needs to be fixed.”

