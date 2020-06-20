Bypass plan still on course depsite funds setback

WHILE there was concern last week after the long-awaited Enniskillen bypass was left out of this year’s roads budget, it has since been confirmed officials are to “work at pace to progress” the project.

Last week there were calls for Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon, pictured below, to explain why the bypass scheme, which has been in the pipeline for a decade now and which it is hoped will transform the town’s traffic troubles, had not been mentioned in her Stormont statement last Wednesday on her department’s budget plans for the year ahead.

Speaking afterwards, local MLA Rosemary Barton said: “This is a potential major development for Fermanagh and the west given that it would enable an easier flow of traffic around the island town, and therefore allow better access to those who are visiting for shopping and tourism. I am disappointed that it has not been mentioned within this year’s plans.

“The project would also be a low cost project when compared to other strategic route infrastructure, therefore I thought it would be an obvious choice for the Minister to implement and a major benefit to the area.”

However, while it was not included in the initial funding announcement, on Friday Minister Mallon said she had “asked officials to push forward on the development” of the Enniskillen bypass project and a number of other schemes.

“The Minister has now set the wheels in motion and has asked officials to work at pace to progress these schemes,” said a spokesman for her Department. “The Minister intends to provide further announcements later to keep the public updated on progress.”

Minister Mallon herself said she hoped to be able to provide more information on the progress of the scheme “in the coming weeks.”

Welcoming the news, Enniskillen Cllr Paul Blake said the project was “critical to making the area more accessible and attractive for further investment.”

“People across Enniskillen and County Fermanagh have long awaited for progress on the southern bypass,” he said, praising the Minister, who is his party colleague. “[Now} we’ve got the go-ahead for progress to be made on the Enniskillen bypass to improve traffic flow making our community more accessible and attractive for further investment.”

