Boho kids show cattle dealing skills

ONE of the most lonesome aspects of the school closures for one local school, during the Covid pandenmic was that the children had to leave their pet calves, who they had been feeding and rearing for market!

Killyhommon Primary School, Boho, is in the heart of a farming community, and has always had visits from local farmers to help with lessons in the past. But they hoped to take it to a new level this year when their neighbour Noel Maguire approached with a novel plan: buy two calves, rear them and prepare them for market.

Principal Resha Rasdale travelled with Noel and four pupils to Enniskillen Mart at the end of January to do the dealing!

Primary 7 student Mark Gallagher and Primary 5 student Matthew Irwin did the actual bidding.

