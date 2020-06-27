Binmen kept busy coping with extra waste over lockdown

FERMANAGH’S binmen have been lifting huge amounts of extra waste from local homes since the lockdown began.

With recycling centres and dumps closed across the county for the majority of the lockdown, which began at the end of March, our frontline binmen were left with tonnes of extra work to do. A total of 673 tonnes extra, in fact, according to Council figures.

“During the lockdown period the refuse service experienced a significant increase in all material streams collected. With the refuse service being the only available option for disposal of household waste,” stated a report to the Council’s environmental services committee last week.

