+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineBinmen kept busy coping with extra waste over lockdown
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages

Binmen kept busy coping with extra waste over lockdown

Posted: 3:23 pm June 27, 2020
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com
FERMANAGH’S binmen have been lifting huge amounts of extra waste from local homes since the lockdown began.
With recycling centres and dumps closed across the county for the majority of the lockdown, which began at the end of March, our frontline binmen were left with tonnes of extra work to do. A total of 673 tonnes extra, in fact, according to Council figures.
“During the lockdown period the refuse service experienced a significant increase in all material streams collected. With the refuse service being the only available option for disposal of household waste,” stated a report to the Council’s environmental services committee last week.
To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 3:23 pm June 27, 2020
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA