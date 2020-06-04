Barry keeping the sunny side up despite lockdown

WHILE many of us have had our fair share of Covid-blues, there’s one person who has kept a smile on his face throughout this pandemic and that’s Lisnaskea man, Barry Teague!

The popular 38-year-old was born with Down Syndrome and when Barry was just a baby the outlook given to his parents Martin and Bernie by a Consultant at Altnagelvin was “not good”.

Despite this, Barry has spent the last 38 years of his life teaching everyone a valuable lesson, as he now gears up to celebrate 20 years of volunteering at the local Share Discovery Village, Lisnaskea.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald.

Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0