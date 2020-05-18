Use of safety gear increases by 2000%



THE use of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) in local hospitals has increased by over 2,000 per cent but Western Trust state they are in a ‘tremendous position’ with ten days of stock available.

Speaking at a recent Western Trust Board meeting Chief Executive Anne Kilgallen said,

“Our PPE situation has become more predictable.

“For example we have seven days supply of PPE, which is symbolically as well as practically really important to people.

“We have quickly responded to revised guidance and worked closely with supplies and logistics.

“Staff have been very understanding and have been trying to adapt to the changing guidelines, and the big increase in the need for PPE.

“We are now in the position where we know how many days stock we have locally for all core PPE areas.

“We have ten days stock available, either here or in Belfast which is a tremendous position to be in.

“The main area of shortages are gowns. This is due to an international shortage in fluid repellent material.”

The meeting heard that since April 6, the Western Trust has issued almost 400,000 items of PPE to residential facilities such as care homes.

Director of Finance and Contracting Neil Guckian said the Trust will continue to supply high volumes of PPE to hospitals but prices of the equipment continue to rise.

Mr Guckian said, “We will not minimise the cost of PPE. It is vital that we maintain the PPE to protect our staff and patients.

“The use of our PPE has increased by over 2,000 per cent in the past four weeks, and prices have also increased significantly worldwide.

“That is just going to be consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Trust board will not try to minimise that cost,” he added.