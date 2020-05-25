Tempo youngsters keeping connected

PUPILS from Tempo Methodist Sunday school have came together to create a wonderful display of uplifting pictures and messages to help the older generation of their community overcome loneliness during lockdown.

Sunday school teacher Charlene Elliott said, “This idea was primarily set up with the intention to combat loneliness in the elderly people of our church who have been isolated for weeks during the lockdown period. In addition to this, the children are lonely too in that they miss their friends from church, school and clubs so it has definitely helped both young and old come together.

“I think that it is extremely important for children to appreciate and learn from the history of our older members within our society. Likewise, you can learn a lot from children too as they are full of wonderful new ideas that we would never think of. I think it should be applied to our everyday lives once this lockdown is over as you can see clearly the positive approach it has on all members of our society.”

She continued; “The elderly have displayed their pictures and letters in their windows so to remind them that everyone is thinking of them and more importantly God is always thinking of them. This hope and belief in God will help us to carry on through these worrying and difficult days that lie ahead. As the saying goes – The greater the storm, the brighter the rainbow”.