Talented singers join forces for ‘You raise me up’

The extremely talented students of ‘Fermanagh’s School of Music and Performing Arts’ once again came under the spotlight after a video

created by school founder Ciara O’Flanagan in tribute of all keyworkers received “thousands” of views on social media.

Local performers James Gilleece, Katie Teague, Sofia Allen, Chloe McCaffrey, Katie Chapman and Clare Kavanagh joined forces to sing a beautiful rendition of ‘You Raise Me Up’ which left not one dry eye in households right across Fermanagh.

“I was delighted with the public reaction to our video. I think it’s amazing that we have had well over 4,000 views and lots of lovely comments in a week and it makes me very proud that I was part of it,” explained James.

Katie Teague told the Herald, “I was so happy with the idea because all keyworkers deserve the recognition for all their hard work. I was so excited and proud to be asked to be part of the video,” while Sofia Allen agreed, “I would like to say thank you very much to all our NHS workers and all our keyworkers for helping us. You are all the best and fantastic.”

For young people across the county, lockdown has put a hold on all the things they love doing most, however, Chloe McCaffrey said; “The thing I miss most are my classes at Fermanagh School of Music and Performing Arts and all my friends there, Ciara and the rest of our tutors, it is certainly strange not seeing their faces multiple times a week. I can’t wait to get back to my theatre family and see everyone’s smiles.”

While Clare Kavanagh admits, “Music has helped me stay connected with my friends as we Facetime quite often to sing and compliment each other,” Katie Chapman believes; “I think the most important thing everyone should do is to stay in touch with friends and family daily if possible, we are so lucky that we have phones, tablets etc that we can videochat, facetime or use zoom calls to chat with each other whenever we want.

“Me and some of my friends have been doing quizzes via zoom and it is really good fun, this is something everyone could try.

I would also highly recommend taking part in Ciara’s amazing idea of ‘Lockdown Karaoke’ on Facebook, it is a great way of showcasing your talent.”

