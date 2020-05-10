Restaurants find a big appetite for takeaway options

ENNISKILLEN restaurants are selling out of takeaway dinners as residents dig into tasty dishes. Last weekend a number of well-known local restaurants offered a takeaway service, adapting their business operations to overcome difficulties presented by to Covid-19. Restaurants and coffee shops remain closed to the public for sit down meals. In a bid to keep the wheels turning, so to speak, a number of local restaurant owners have reopened to provide a take away service. Kamal Mahal Indian restaurant has been operating a takeaway collection

service and contactless delivery service for some time now.

Orders are strictly taken online or via telephone. When collecting orders the restaurant ask customers remain in their vehicles until they are contacted and asked to come to the collection point. In addition to running a busy takeaway service Kamal has delivered loads of lunches to SWAH as a thank you to the “heroes” working there. Nearby, Franco’s restaurant launched its ‘taste of Franco’s at home’ take away service last weekend. The restaurant owners described the public response as ‘phenomenal’. The restaurant operates by taking telephone orders and prepayments.

Time slots for collection are allocated to customers who are asked to arrive and wait in their vehicles until they ring them to let them know their order is ready. On Sunday 28 Darling Street offered a ‘we cook you collect’ service with customers asked to telephone in orders for collection on Sunday afternoon. The restaurant announced it was sold out and thanked customers for their support. Popular Enniskillen cafe Mauds is one of the latest in line to announce a takeaway service. Starting tomorrow Mauds will offer a takeaway menu. Alerting customers a social media post read, “We’ve listened to your comments and have kept as much as possible on our menu, however, some things have to change. Our ice cream counter is closed as will be our restaurant doors until we are instructed by our

government that it is safe to open.”

In a bid to overcome this the business is offering a ‘scoop your own’ ice cream kit and take away food is by “strict collection policy”.

