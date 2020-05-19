+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Open mic returns to Blake's – sort of!
Open mic returns to Blake’s – sort of!

Posted: 3:52 pm May 19, 2020
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

IT’S BEEN a while since there was a good open mic night in Fermanagh, but those in need of musical fix won’t have much longer to wait.
Local music duo Niamh and Philana, known as Laytha, are hosting a virtual ‘Blakes of the Hollow Open Mic Night’ this Friday, and everyone is invited to join in or enjoy the craic, which is all for a worthy local cause.
Niamh and Philana have been hosting open mic nights at Blakes every summers, and enjoy brining together the vast talent Fermanagh has to offer.
“Given the circumstances we find ourselves in, we have decided to keep the tradition going and this time with greater intent,” they told the Herald.
Having spoken with Fermanagh Women’s Aid (FWA), and heard of the charity’s struggles during lockdown, they decided they would hold the event as a fundraiser.
Noting FWA was currently helping over 100 families in the county, the girls said the organisation relied on fundraising events such as the open mic night for support.
“For these families, staying at home is not safe, but each woman and child is actively safety planning with the support of Fermanagh Women’s Aid,” they said. “The organisation is still open and staff are preparing for the expected increase in referrals as the weeks go on.”
The girls want as many people as possible to be part of a wonderful night of music for a great cause, so tune in on Friday night to show your support and give what you can. For more information visit Laytha on Facebook.

