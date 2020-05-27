New role for doctor at SWAH

TAKING up a new role at the South West Acute Hospital is Dr Lisa Gilmore, the first student from the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland to have successfully gained a position at the Enniskillen hospital.

Dr Gilmore trained in Enniskillen in her final year and has secured a postgraduate Foundation Year Programme position in SWAH.

She will be commencing work along with the new intake of junior doctors in August 2020.

A spokesman for the Western Trust congratulated Dr Gilmore adding,

“We look forward to welcoming you and FY1 doctors in a few months time.”

The South West Acute Hospital is a designated teaching hospital of the Royal College of Surgeons since 2013.

The student numbers from third and final years have increased each year under the leadership of Mr Mark Grannell, Consultant Surgeon and Lead for Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland.

Dr Monica Monaghan, Consultant Cardiologist, will take over from Mr Grannell in this capacity as he has leaves the Trust in the summer to commence a Consultant Surgeon post in the Republic.

The spokesman added, “We wish to thank Mr Grannell for his leadership and dedication over the past number of years and wish him every success in his future career.”