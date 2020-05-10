New mum thousands of miles from home

A WORLD away from Fermanagh, thousands of miles from home Newtownbutler woman Mary Lynch has welcomed a new addition to her family. Mary and her partner Ross welcomed baby Fionn into the world becoming first-time parents during lockdown.

Mary jetted off to Oz in 2016, moving to Perth. Just one week after landing she met her partner Ross Elliot from Cork. “In the last four years we have got engaged, bought a house and found out we were pregnant. What a whirlwind,” Mary remarked.

Speaking about her experience of pregnancy during this global pandemic she said, “Initially becoming pregnant being so far away from home was uncharted territory anyway, as I didn’t have my mother or sisters on hand to answer all my queries and minimise my concerns. “Self isolating during maternity leave was lonely! I didn’t get to do all those nice things that expectant mothers do. Instead I almost give Ross a heart attack ringing him at 38 weeks pregnant and asked him how the lawnmower worked.”

As her due date approached Mary was warned that partners may not be allowed into hospital. “The thought of giving birth to my first child alone was terrifying! Luckily that didn’t happen and I decided to keep positive that all would be well, as a stressed mum meant a stressed baby.

“Every day we were hearing about additional restrictions, lockdowns, borders closing and cases emerging back home in Ireland getting closer and closer to our family and friends. We had the nerves of a new baby coupled with the anxieties someone close to us, or even ourselves could potentially contract the virus.

“I made many phone calls to my parents to make sure they were self-isolating as the thought of anything happening to them whilst I was literally stuck halfway across the world was too much.” Amidst all the lockdown drama in Perth and Fermanagh baby Fionn Patrick Elliot was born on 1 April. Mary said after initial concern about a fever she was cleared of suspected Covid-19 and gave birth to Fionn “in what felt the safest of hands.”

Over the past month the couple have been enjoying time at home with Fionn.

“Since coming home it’s been difficult to not have anyone cuddle and bask in the joy of our beautiful little boy, but we must admit, every waking minute we have spent is getting to know Fionn without interruption. We don’t need to clean the house for visitors calling, we can stay in our pyjamas all day if we need to and the washing keeps piling up and it doesn’t matter. We have nowhere to go and nowhere to be, apart from with each other. How special is that.”

Mary said she was thankful she grew up with “an incredible mother” who taught her how to be a mum “just copying what she did for me throughout my childhood”. Although there’s no chance of Fermanagh family visiting soon Mary said, “Facetime has been a lifesaver and helps us feel connected to home. My father gets to see his grandson while giving me the local news and my mother gives me the no holds barred advice I need, to navigate this crazy journey. “So while Perth is now my home, my heart will always be in Fermanagh. My son may be Australian but he will have an Irish soul.”

