Local schools show their support for our health workers

ACROSS the county school fences are awash with colour as primary pupils display colourful ‘thank you’ posters for frontline workers.

In Lisnaskea pupils from St Ronan’s primary school and the Moat primary school have displayed rainbow posters near the town roundabout.

Posting to Facebook Monaghan Bros said, “Monaghan Bros are delighted to provide a location for our two local primary schools the Moat Primary School and St Ronan’s PS to display their pupils pictures thanking all our local frontline and NHS workers for their hard work during this difficult time.”

St Ronan’s PS principal Brian McGrath added, “We have all been affected by the changes in our lives over the past few months. The adjustments have been restrictive but we have listened to the messages and stayed at home.

“School continues to be open for children of key workers. We are taking a small but active part in supporting parents who have to go to work. We have been overwhelmed by the great art work which has been completed to thank the NHS staff and key workers. This substantial display at the roundabout in town shows the level of our appreciation.”

The Moat PS thanked Monaghan Bros for the space to display the art work and thanked their pupils for their hard work in creating “wonderful pictures” in support of the NHS and key workers.

Just a few miles down the road in Maguiresbridge pupils at St Mary’s primary school have also displayed an array of posters. In Derrygonnelly primary school pupils have been busy painting rainbow pictures to say thank you to all the frontline workers.

These pupils are not alone, across Fermanagh loads of budding artists have been painting rainbows and penning thank you notes while continuing their education from home.