It’s (almost) business as usual thanks to the web

ENNISKILLEN retailers are mixing bricks and mortar with click to order in a bid to enable customers to keep their wardrobes up to date during lockdown.

Joining the online movement is Graham a long established Enniskillen business which temporarily closed its doors to customers several weeks ago in accordance with official government guidance. Graham has been trading in Enniskillen for over 70 years, this week the company’s website went live as it entered a new chapter.

Speaking to the Herald Bryan Graham explained a little family help ensured that the new website got off the ground. “Behind the scenes we have been working on a new website and we are hoping to get that going next week starting with womenswear. My son lives in Edinburgh and runs his own digital marketing business, without him we couldn’t have done this.”

In addition to this postal offers and deliveries have been taking place. “I delivered a parcel to Kesh yesterday and we have posted quite a few out to customers as well.”

Mr Graham acknowledged that Covid-19 is one of the biggest challenges in memory to face the high street.

“I worked throughout the Troubles and the shop was burnt out then, others were blown up further up the street but during those times we got some help from the government and managed to trade on in rooms above the shop. Our customers were very loyal and soon afterwards we got the shop done up and weddings and the like still went on.”

Mr Graham remains positive that better days are to come and along with the staff at Graham he looks forward to welcoming customers back to the Enniskillen store.

“Looking forward we hope to reopen but the most important thing is people’s safety and I agree it is better not to rush these things. We have a shop full of beautiful spring-summer stock locked up there at the moment it’s a shame people can’t get in to see it. When we reopen we will of course follow all the social distancing rules. Our shop is not the smallest, there are three departments so we are hopeful people will be able to spread out.”