‘I’m feeling out of this world’ – Covid survivor (90)

90-year-old Kathleen McCain has came out on top in the fight of her life after a battle with Covid-19 at SWAH. The plucky pensioner received treatment on the Covid Ward, before being transferred to Drumclay Transitional Unit in Enniskillen for further care and rehabilitation.

Kathleen had become unwell at her home some weeks ago and was transferred immediately to SWAH, it was from there that she tested positive for the deadly virus, “I couldn’t thank each one of them enough for all that they have done for me”, she explained.

Describing her experience, Kathleen said; “There is not one member of staff I could say anything to, other than I love you and thank you for everything you have done for me. It was just perfect attention and everything that could be done for me, was done for me. “When I started to come to come round and seen all these young people looking after me and so being so kind, it was great. There was one young lad called Mark, I could hear him coming along the corridor shouting Kathleen and that was great heartsome.”

Kathleen added, “I am feeling out of this world and am so delighted that I am well enough to go home. “My main thought today is to show myself, not me, that it can be cured. I am a good example, because I was out of it for several weeks, maybe a month and coming round was a big experience, and it’s great to show people younger than me that it can be done. “Kindness is the only word I can use, for the all care that I got and I am so thankful to everybody for all the help that I have had.” Staff at Drumclay Transitional Unit gave Kathleen a great send off with a rendition of ‘Over the Rainbow’ as they clapped and cheered for her as she was taken back home by her family.

Dr Bob Brown, Director of Nursing and Older People’s Services said, “I would like to thank all of our staff in the South West Acute Hospital, Drumclay and those who will support Kathleen in the community, for their inspirational work and dedication to caring for our patients.”

