Households to start getting their rates bills

FERMANAGH households should begin receiving their rates bills this week, adding to the financial worries of many during the lockdown.

Having put back issuing domestic rates bills, which had been due last month, due to the Covid crisis, the Land and Property Service (LPS) will be issuing the bills this week.

While there will be no increase on half the bill, the part set centrally by the Executive which has frozen its rate for the year, there will be some increase as the Council, which sets the local rate, voted to increase this years bills from 2.3 percent to 2.7 percent, prior to the health crisis.

Stating the rates are “invested in vital public services such as healthcare, education and roads, as well as helping to fund essential council services” when announcing the issuing of the bills yesterday afternoon, LPS encouraged anyone finding it difficult to pay to get in touch on 0300 200 7801 or by email at rating@lpsni.gov.uk for advice on payment arrangements and the range of support available.

A wide range of reliefs and entitlements are available including support for those entitled to Universal Credit, for people on a low income and for pensioners who live on their own.

