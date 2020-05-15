Family visits home to Fermanagh put on hold

Right across Fermanagh, people have been torn from spending time with their loved ones during lockdown. However, while families can still

enjoy catching up through a kitchen window, or staying 2 metres apart in a garden – for many who are living further afield, social distancing of this kind is considered a “luxury.”

Catriona Campbell from Donagh lives in Sydney with her husband Damien (Brookeborough) and two kids Oisin (4) and Riona (2) who were both born in Australia had planned to visit Fermanagh in June. “We had planned on a trip home in June, unfortunately this has been put on hold for now, but hopefully when all this settles we will get home to spend some long overdue quality time with our family and friends that we miss very much. “To all family and friends that are on the frontline in the NHS, working in the community or providing essential services at home in Fermanagh, thank you! Keep up the good work and most importantly stay safe.”

While elsewhere, in Dalrymple, Scotland, Lisnaskea woman Leanna Magee had planned to come home for Easter with twins Finn and Molly. Speaking to the Herald on what life has been like during lockdown, Leanna explained; “We are very lucky on our wee street, we have the best neighbours and we are all looking out for each other and keep spirits up by playing street bingo. We donate a few pound each week for our hospital in Ayrshire.

“We have quite a few elderly people that live our street so we gather around to help them when we can. “I would like to give a shout out to my mammy Mary and daddy John, they are still working hard – daddy being a fireman and mammy working in Western Brand Poultry, Lisnaskea. “As a family we were meant to be home for Easter but it just wasn’t meant to be. “Hopefully this will all be over soon so we can give each other a big hug and plenty of cuddles from Finn and Molly. Some how Facetime just isn’t the same. We just all need to stay safe and stay at home so that we can see our loved ones again. I’m missing you all back home so much.”

