Churches turn to latest tech to spread the word!

WEEKS on from the announcement that public Masses would be cancelled many churches across the county have turned to technology to spread the Gospel message.

Leading the way early on in terms of live streaming, was the Catholic church. Across the Clogher Diocese over 20 parishes are now bringing Mass into the living rooms of their parishioners.

To do this online and radio platforms are being utilised.

Churches with web cams are making use of the tool to allow those at home to tune in to Mass regularly.

This enables parishioners to follow the Mass as normal, just without being there in a physical capacity.

Other parishes are relying on parish radio to make Mass available to those at home.

Other innovative steps to keep parishioners involved in church life have been taken. St Michael’s Parish, Enniskillen has posted details of an initiative aimed at bringing the gift of hope.

A ‘light a candle by text’ was announced by the clerics of the parish.

The candle shrine is placed at the alter steps and is visible via the parish webcam.

A candle can be requested by text with the parish suggesting a limit of five candles per request.

They also advised that donations could be submitted in a variety of ways, at a later date.

This weekend priests across the county will again say Mass in empty churches, trusting that online their parishioners will join them.

A full list of online Masses and Devotions across the Diocese of Clogher is now available by visiting www.clogherdiocese.ie/2020/04/updated-list-of-masses-devotions-online/

