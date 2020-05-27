Belcoo couple’s big wedding day is put on hold

WEDDING season is upon us, or at least it would be if it wasn’t for the Covid crisis.

Among the local couples forced to postpone their big day have been Shauna McNulty and Ryan Leonard from Belcoo, who had been due to get married last Friday. Instead, despite their obvious disappointment, with Shauna working on the frontline in the fight against Covid, they are keeping things in perspective.

Together for nine years, the couple got engaged in the Algarve in October 2017 and were due to marry at St Patrick’s Church, Holywell in their home village on Friday, May 22, followed by celebrations at the Radisson in Sligo.

Shauna, a deputy ward sister working on a Covid ward with the Belfast Trust, said it was mid-March when they began to realise things may not go ahead as planned.

“The week after I had returned from my hen in Liverpool the lockdown restrictions where introduced here,” she said. “We then received a phone call from our wedding co-ordinator Denise Meenaghan from the Radisson suggesting we look at other potential dates later in the year. Denise was very helpful and supportive throughout.

“We waited until Easter Sunday before finally making the decision to postpone our wedding which as you can imagine this was very disappointing for us.”

The couple have now rescheduled their big day for October.

As for Friday, Shauna said they were “showered with gifts” from family and friends.

“Our friend Aisling Rasdale went above and beyond creating a 30-minute video compilation of well wishes from friends and family which really made our day,” she said, adding she and Ryan enjoyed a romantic meal at home.

Having planned a month off work for their wedding and honeymoon, instead the couple took the weekend instead and Shauna has returned to work.

“Having cared for Covid patients has been a very difficult and challenging time,” she said. “However, experiencing the impact Covid is having on so many patients and their families has really helped put everything into perspective.

“All being well we sincerely hope we get to celebrate our big day in October this year with all our friends and family. No doubt everyone will be well ready for a big celebration!”