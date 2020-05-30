Armstrong going head to head

KESH native Jon Armstrong has launched a new online eRally Series that will give keen drivers and gamers the chance to go head-to-head.

The former World eRally Champion and top class real life rally driver has teamed up with his hardware partner Thrustmaster to develop this opportunity.

The 25-year-old, with the backing of Thrustmaster, the expert in simracing hardware, will host his own Virtual eRally Series on DiRT Rally 2.0.

The series is open to everyone and will require participants to own a copy of DiRT Rally 2.0 with season passes.

Advertisement

The series will kick off tomorrow (Friday) and conclude on June 12th.

It will consist of four different rallies starting with Germany then moving onto Poland, Spain and New Zealand.

Drivers will compete in R5 Specification rally cars, which will provide a high-speed and exciting battle on the stages.

“I am super pleased to bring my own eRally Series to my fans and the community of DiRT Rally 2.0.,” Armstrong beamed.

“With the amazing support of Thrustmaster, we have some fantastic prizes on offer and I am sure we will see some exciting battles take place.

“I have chosen events which I have special memories of competing in, both in real life and virtually.

“Stay tuned as during each week, for a very limited time I will have some special offers on Thrustmater racing gear to share.”

Visit Jon Armstrong Rallying on Facebook for more information.