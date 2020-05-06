Are you snacking your way through the pandemic?

WEEKS into lockdown many people have taken to social media to share concern that being in the house more has led to increased snacking.

Being within touching distance of the fridge some claim has been one factor which has led to comfort eating.

Enniskillen fitness coach Briana McAteer has shared her top tips to prevent overeating, the first being to fill up on the ‘good stuff’.

“If your body is not nutritionally satisfied it will continue to crave foods. Focus on having nutritious meals with protein, loads of vegetables and some good fats, stopping cravings for sugar between meals.”

In addition to this Briana speaks about a shift in mindset, “You are absolutely allowed to eat whatever you want. You are an adult capable of making your own decisions.

But it might be the case that you are choosing not to eat another biscuit or piece of cake. This is a subtle but important mindset shift which puts us back in control of our eating habits.”

Making sure you clock up enough hours sleep is also important. “Without enough sleep we will have extra cortisol swimming around our bodies, which can cause food cravings.

With the added stress of these strange times, it’s important that we help to balance these hormones with 7-9 hours of good sleep.”

Although we all like to nibble on something sweet Briana advises to figure out what we are craving. “If we eat when we’re not hungry, there are other emotional needs not being met. Check in with yourself as to what you are really hungry for.

Are you feeling stressed? Perhaps meditation, exercise or a walk in nature are what you actually need. Feeling lonely? Reach out and connect with another human. Once the real need is met, you won’t have such strong cravings for food.”

Through this challenging time Briana’s final piece of advice is to go easy on yourself. “If you’ve eaten all the biscuits today, don’t sweat it. We’re in very strange times which we’re all just trying our best to navigate.

Don’t compound it with negative self-talk.”

