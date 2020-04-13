Local shops are putting safety first

LOCAL shops have put their best foot forward when it comes to helping the communities they serve through what are unprecedented times.

Retailers here have rose to the challenge of social distancing. From Trillick to Belleek, sanitisers and antibacterial wipes are the first thing customers meet upon entering shops.

This week the Herald spoke to some local retailers to gauge how they had stepped up to the new challenge.

In Belleek T J Hughes service station has installed a hand washing station outside the shop. Notices encourage customers to wash their hands before entering the store.

Terry Hughes of the store explained measures had been taken to protect both staff and customers.

“We have put in all the measures that other shops have. Realistically we are trying to minimise any exposure at all and we are adamant that people wash their hands coming in through the door. How much this will contribute to stopping it getting in to the store, I’m not sure, but we are doing our best. There is a lot of staff hesitate to work understandably, so these measures are as much for staff as customers. And, I think customers seem to trust sites more if they have these measures in place.”

In Enniskillen supermarkets have taken steps to help minimise the risk of spreading the virus. At Dunnes Stores cleaning products are available for trolleys with social distancing exercised throughout the store. Similarly, Swifts in Lisnaskea have sanitisers available throughout the store. It was explained that there is a member of staff going around the store all day wiping down surfaces and sanitising shopping baskets and trolleys.

In addition to this the store is implementing two metre social distancing with markings throughout the store. It was also noted that at busy times to prevent too many customers entering the store at the same time further restrictions may be put in place.

In Trillick local shops have provided sanitisers for their customers. Screens are placed at the tills to protect staff. Retailers there are giving back to their communities through home deliveries and food bank donations.