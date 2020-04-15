Jolene’s online party to spread birthday cheer

IT CAN be easy to forget amid all the grown up worries that the current lockdown can be just as challenging for children, especially if they have missed a birthday celebration in recent weeks. Thankfully, The Party Bees have come to the rescue!

Having already lifted children’s spirits with a special Easter ‘window wave’ walk at the weekend, this evening, Wednesday, April 15th, Jolene Nig Uidhir from The Party Bees has organised a large, online birthday party for all those children who have missed out on what is usually their favourite day of the year, and everyone is invited to join in.

With her usual business of providing fun and entertainment across the county currently on hiatus during the lockdown, the Enniskillen woman has also been organising weekly family online quizzes, which have been going down a treat.

“With everything going on I had to cancel all my parties and communions for the months ahead and I had a lot of mummies messaging me for ideas of what to do for their children. So that’s when I decided I’d do a live lockdown online party for all the children. If it’s a success, I’ll try and do one a month,” Jolene told the Herald.

Hundreds have already signed up for the party, and all you have to do to join in is tune into the Party Bees Facebook. Jolene will be fulfilling previously-made requests throughout the party, and there will be plenty of games, singing, dancing, magic, and visits from special guests including Olaf and Peter Rabbit.

“Some parents have set up video groups so their kids can watch along and be with their friends, some parents are letting their child dress up in princess or superheroes or whatever they like and some will be going all out by closing curtains, putting on disco lights and doing party food,” Jolene continued.

“We will also be doing a birthday cake and all the usual party things at the end to finish in style.”

For more information visit The Party Bees on Facebook, where you’ll find regular fun ideas for all the family during lockdown.

