+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeNewsCoronavirusHome cooking back in fashion!
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages

Home cooking back in fashion!

Posted: 1:19 pm April 25, 2020
By Linda Surphlis
l.surphlis@fermanaghherald.com
AS FERMANAGH residents spend more time at home both young and old are reigniting a love for cooking and baking. 
Telling of the baking craze are shop shelves with sparse baking supplies available, and in some instances, a limited number of items permitted per customer.
Award winning Fermanagh baker Annika Latimer said now that people have been presented with more ‘free time’ one of the first tasks an emphasis is being placed on is baking, cooking, and most importantly, enjoying what families have made together. 
Ms Latimer said she believed a new importance is being placed on food preparation.
“It’s amazing to see, especially people baking with their children, for their neighbours and to help key workers. Everyone is learning new skills that will hopefully be able to seamlessly blend into their daily life, when life is back to some normality.”
As some shops move to restrict the number of items such a bags of flour available per customer Ms Latimer said people are now, maybe for the first time, becoming aware of what is available from local producers due to travel restrictions.
“I do hope local producers are benefiting from this. We have some of the best produce in the world right on our doorstep in Co Fermanagh.”
As well as learning a new skill Ms Latimer outlined some benefits of whipping up tasty home-made treats.
“Cooking and baking teaches organisational skills, patience, persistence, creativity and allows children to develop the ability to follow instructions succinctly – even getting young children involved in simple cooking tasks can allow them confidence in their ability to cook in later years. 
“I recently learned of apartments being built in New York without kitchens meaning any meals are not cooked but instead ordered online and delivered from either restaurants or central kitchens. The kitchen used to be the heart of the home, but slowly it’s becoming more like an appendix to some people who never were able to learn basic food preparation skills. I think the ability to cook and bake is an essential skill for life which can only help – never hinder!”

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 1:19 pm April 25, 2020
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA