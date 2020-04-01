Funerals suspended, graveyards closed, even in death, all is changed

DEATH is a difficult thing to cope with at the best of times, but under the dark cloud of the coronavirus it is much more challenging.

Ireland is renowned for the way communities come out to support others in time of grief, but things have changed in recent weeks.

With the Covid-19 pandemic families across the county have been unable to attend the burials of their loved ones, family and friends.

Lisnaskea parish priest Fr Jimmy McPhillips speaking about the guidelines issued by the Clogher Diocese a few days ago says that while they may seem so unreal and so impersonal these were unprecedented times that we were living through right now.

“If we follow best practice we can literally save lives,” he said.

He went on, “But I know there will be a price to all of this, for the Irish were always good at doing the funeral, and all our great customs were a therapy for the grieving family, the wake, the shaking of the hands and the offering of sympathy, ‘sorry for your troubles.

He added, “I am hoping that when all is at an end, that we will go back to those great old customs and rituals again, for we need them to grieve properly.”

At the weekend Clogher Diocese revealed its Covid 19 restrictions.

The Catholic Bishop of Clogher Bishop Larry Duffy said, he is ‘saddened to have to take this course of action, but in the prevailing circumstances and to protect the lives, health and well-being of all’, he had no other option but to put these measures in place. He adds that that they highlight once again the commitment of the Church in playing its part in fighting the Coronavirus while at the same time showing solidarity with those who are suffering from it.

“While I fully understand the impact of these measures on the life of local parishes and on parishioners, by taking these measures now, we will ensure that we can return to sacramental life as soon as possible,” he added.