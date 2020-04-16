Demand for eggs ‘goes through the roof’

AS PEOPLE take to the kitchen to prepare family meals and baked goods demand for eggs has “gone through the roof” according to Newtownbutler egg producers, John and Eileen Hall of Cavanagh Eggs.

Like all farmers and agricultural workers the Halls have adapted their work on farm to comply with government’s official guidance on social distancing.

Mrs Hall explained, “We are running our grader with minimum staff and on the lowest setting to be able to adhere to the new rules and keep everyone safe at work, whilst keeping the production line going. We have also split up the eating areas, with some staff in the canteen and others using my temporarily disused meeting room as a canteen.

“I am back out driving the lorry myself as our driver has underlying health issues and it wasn’t safe for him to be out driving. I hadn’t drove a lorry in 17 years, so it was daunting at first, but now that I have got used to it, I have found a new fondness for driving the lorry again.”

As people spend more time at home and take time to prepare homemade meals the Halls have noticed a remarkable increase in retail egg sales.

“The retail sales have gone through the roof, with all orders increased as a result of people cooking at home and not being able to go out.

“Eggs are so versatile and so healthy, giving you a meal in minutes and of course they are used a lot in baking, which seems to be a hobby and a necessity for a lot of people at this time. It’s a great way to pass the time. Unfortunately, I don’t have much time to bake, although I did make a pavlova for Easter Sunday dessert.”

As Covid-19 brings travel restrictions, Mrs Hall said she believes people are now sparing a thought for the origin of their food.

“It’s definitely made people think about where their food comes from and how robust the local supply chain is. We have certainly seen a surge in business as a result, which is lucky, because the hospitality sector has completely collapsed and the eggs which would have normally gone to the hotels and restaurants, have been diverted to retail, so we’re not experiencing any waste.”

