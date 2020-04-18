Community Transport scheme is at the ready!

WITH its deep knowledge of basically every road in the county, Fermanagh Community Transport (FCT) has been putting its logistical skills to vital use during the current lockdown, ensuring no one goes without due to the crisis.

The hard working crew of FCT are no strangers to helping people in isolated areas across the county stay connected and able to access the services they need. While how the service operates may have changed since this crisis began, that spirit of connection and support remains the same, and anyone who needs it is urged to get in touch.

“Now, rather than us bringing people to the services, such as to buy food or to collect their prescriptions, we have switched it around and we bring the food or prescriptions to them,” said manager Jason Donaghy, who said they had “re-jigged” the service quite quickly several weeks ago.

“We have redeployed our service. It makes more sense,” he said. “We’re also doing very, very essential passenger trips. We’re trying not to move people, and have been keeping social distancing, but we have been bringing people to essential hospital appointments where those have been required. We’ve brought some people for scans who have been receiving cancer treatment.”

Mr Donaghy said the service is currently free and open to everyone, not just members, and in particular to vulnerable members of the community. FCT’s aim is to make sure there are less people on our roads during the lockdown, to prevent the spread of the virus and prevent accidents.

FCT, which dealt with around 1,500 calls last week alone, is currently delivering the food packs for those who in the community who are shielding or in desperate need of food. These packs are being made up by the Council, with the support of the Department of Communities. Demand for these packs has been steadily growing, however Mr Donaghy fears there may still be some in the community in need of them who the service is not aware of.

FCT is currently offering free collection for pre-paid shopping and prescriptions, where people don’t have family support or access to a shop’s delivery service. For more information call 66324260 or email info@fermanaghcommunitytransport.com , from 9am-5pm Monday to Friday.

To register for a food pack call 0808 8020020. Please note this is a regional number, that will register you with local services, and is very busy but your call will be answered eventually.