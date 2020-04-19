Big song surprise for mum!

A DERRYGONNELLY family spread across the globe came together to record a unique cover of ‘Grace’ as a surprise to celebrate their mum, Lena McGurn’s birthday.

From Melbourne, Singapore and Glasgow the McGurn family recorded, edited and pieced together a video of their mum’s favourite song.

Karina Thomas and her brothers Adrian, Stephen and Michael have all moved away from home and due to coronavirus were unable to return to Fermanagh to celebrate their mother’s birthday this year.

To overcome the miles between them and be with their mum in an extra special way this year the musical siblings banded together and rose above time zone differences and thousands of miles of separation.

Speaking to the Herald, Adrian and Karina, currently based in Glasgow explained, “As a family we have been singing for a long time. As we are all now in lockdown we decided to make mum a video for her birthday.

“It wasn’t the easiest thing to do. We couldn’t record it live, we had to record it in stages and we almost had to do that in time zone order as well.” Once complete on hand to stitch it all together was Karina’s husband Neil.

Speaking about the inspiration for the video Adrian and Karina said, “We had been speaking to her beforehand and said, ‘just out of interest what is your favourite song’, she said ‘Grace’ and then we just went with it.

“We knew it would make her happy and there were some tears of joy. It’s something she’ll always have as well.”

The video has hit the headlines in Ireland and been shared widely on social media. It’s posted on the band’s Facebook page, Solas Fermanagh. For Lena it’s definitely a birthday that she won’t forget for a long time!