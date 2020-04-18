OVER the sunny Easter weekend there were fears some in Fermanagh may make the unnecessary journey across the border to enjoy the beaches in Donegal, but thankfully it was all quiet on the western front.

Speaking to the Herald after what was most likely the quietest bank holiday Monday the town has ever seen, tourism officer Shane Smyth, pictured right, from Discover Bundoran thanked the people of Fermanagh for staying away and said they would be warmly welcomed back when this crisis is over.

“The messaging that we were doing last week certainly seemed to have paid off as the town was pretty empty for the weekend,” said Mr Smyth. “The caravan parks were closed and it was fairly obvious there were no visiting cars.

“We know it was a difficult time for everyone to stay at home particularly with the fine weather and we would like to thank all of our valued guests for staying away. We are looking forward to the time when we can open up the town once again and welcome everyone in. Until then we ask everyone to stay away from their holiday homes and caravans. Bundoran will wait.”

Meanwhile, on this side of the border there has been some upset online over the number of southern cars seen in and around Enniskillen and elsewhere in the county.

Local people have been reminded that many in our neighbouring counties to the south work here in Fermanagh, including in the health service, while others are visiting what are their closest large supermarkets, which is permitted even under the 2km rule in the south.

Indeed, the Garda checkpoints on the border are also stopping cars going into the North without a valid reason.

Cllr John Coyle from Belleek said for those in his community, crossing the border to shop was a daily part of life, regardless of the current outbreak, with people from either side travelling to their nearest towns to shop.

“It goes both ways,” he said. “Our community is on both sides of the border, we have the Common Travel Area and we’re allowed to come and go. At this minute in time people just have to be sensible and be careful, regardless of where they are from.”