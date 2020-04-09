+44 (0)28 6632 2066
TESTING... health staff being swabbed in Enniskillen

70 workers infected at Cavan Hospital

Posted: 5:09 pm April 9, 2020
By Maurice Kennedy
m.kennedy@fermanaghherald.com
 
DOCTORS from all around the country are being urgently sent to Cavan General Hospital following news that as many as 70 health workers there have been infected with Covid-19.
It is reported that several doctors and a number of nurses are among those infected while dozens more are in isolation with the result that wards have been closed down and the hospital’s ability to assist Covid-19 patients adversely affected.
According to the Anglo-Celt two wards have been closed down and general wards have been converted to deal with dedicated Covid cases only.
The Irish Hospital Consultants Association (ICHA) has confirmed that its members are being sent to work at Cavan General Hospital to help deal with the staff pressures resulting from the outbreak.
Speaking on the Today with Sean O’Rourke show on RTÉ Radio One, Laura Durcan, the vice president of the IHCA said medics were volunteering to work in Cavan to address staffing issues there.
“What we have been doing from our group is sending staff to Cavan to make sure they can be safely staffed over the upcoming number of days. Some of our SHOs (senior house officer) and registrars have very heroically stepped up and will be heading up to Cavan I believe today”.
The IHCA representative added that d up to eight members of the medical team were being sent to the hospital. “As it stands we’re looking to cover the next four to five days… we’re hoping to get them back to us,” she added.

