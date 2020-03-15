Skea healthcentre moves closer as plans get green light

LISNASKEA Health Centre is one step closer to new beginnings after health officials gave the go-ahead for work to commence on relocating the Maple Healthcare centre to the old site of the Lisnaskea High School at the opposite end of the town.

Local MLA, Sean Lynch welcomed the decision after liaising with the DoH (department of health) to get services moved to a larger and more sustainable building. “This will be future-proofing strategy, safe-guarding well needed services in our area through the passing of this business case which will move the project forward, when it should have been done long ago.

“Waiting times and parking at the current practice just aren’t sustainable.

“Local people are being forced to wait well over one month to get an appointment with a GP.”

While Mr Lynch believes that a modernised practice would help “attract young health professionals” to the area, he assured that the expansion of services in Lisnaskea, would not be a threat to the closure of smaller practices across the county.

Local Cllr Garbhan McPhillips was “delighted” with the news that “would benefit local people”. Yet despite this, Cllr McPhillips suggested that it could bring more talk about closures of smaller services. “We in the Erne East area unfortunately had to deal with the closure of the surgeries in Roslea and Maguiresbridge, we do not want to see any other closures. Yes, the new Health centre in Lisnaskea is excellent news but we do not want any more closures of surgeries.

“Rural GP surgeries have had a rough time over the years and they always seem to have their days numbered. Rural GP’s are still an integral part of our community and in my view still have an essential part to play in Healthcare for the people in rural Fermanagh.”

He added, “We are extremely lucky and grateful here for the care that our GP’s provide for us. Yes the appointment waiting times are not what we would like but as for the treatment and care is second to none.”