Service warns of danger to women in self-isolation

WHILE self-isolating at home can be inconvenient and even lonely for many of us, for some in our community it can actually be dangerous. That is why Fermanagh Women’s Aid has stressed it is still on hand to help.

While the life-saving service may have closed its doors to help halt the spread of Covid-19, Kerri Flood from Fermanagh Women’s Aid (FWA) has reassured those who need them that “we are here.”

“Our offices are closed and face to face contacts have stopped,” said Ms Flood. “We know that this news can be worrying for the families we support and for those who want or need to access our services. However we are continuing to offer support and women can contact us on 66328898.

“We will not abandon women in a time of personal as well as national crisis.”

Ms Flood said isolation was a key tool in perpetuating domestic and sexual violence, and FWA were aware many women were worried about the impact of he current situation.

“We are also acutely aware of the additional burdens placed on women in particular of trying to juggle childcare and work. Eighty-six percent of single parent families are headed up by women and this will have a huge impact,” she continued.

“There are also economic considerations for all of us. Many of us will struggle financially in the coming weeks and months. If you need support, please do not carry this burden alone. Contact us we will listen, support and help.”

Ms Flood concluded: “Women are some of the most skilled safety planners, if your plans to leave have changed, that is OK. Your goal is the same but the time frame may have changed. Or, if the situation has become more dangerous, we will continue to help you to safely escape. Use social media, use the internet, keep contact with your safety and support network.

“While we may not be able to physically see you at this time, we are here.”

