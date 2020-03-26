Scaling back of public transport under way

A SCALING back in public transport has been approved by Stormont. The announcement toward the end of last week came in response to the Covid-19 outbreak and locally there has been a marked reduction in passenger numbers as businesses and other places of work close.

From Monday the Translink Bus Services have operated on a reduced service timetable. It was also announced that Translink would reduce the service timetable for cross-border routes.

It was confirmed the move had been taken in response to the latest government advice to avoid all non-essential travel and on social distancing.

In Enniskillen bus station on Monday busses continued to operate but what was noticeable was the calm lull as pavements nearby were almost empty with only a hand full of scattered pedestrians out and about.

Commenting on the reduction to public transport services Minister Nichola Mallon said, “These measures will have a dramatic impact on our public transport network but it is the right step to take given the clear advice from government to avoid all non-essential travel and on social distancing and its effectiveness in the fight against COVID-19. Advice we must all follow.

“The changes to the timetables will ensure we can continue to provide public transport coverage across Northern Ireland while responding to the impact of reduced demand.

“The public should be assured for those who need to travel, public transport will continue to operate and we will continue to ensure all those using public transport can do so safely in line with guidance on social distancing.”

The public transport situation is to remain under constant review.

