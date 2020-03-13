Road markings headache for Enniskillen drivers

IT’S NOT just Fermanagh’s rural roads that are lacking essential markings, the issue is just as much of a problem in the county town than in the country according to a local driving instructor.

Last week the Herald reported on how faded road markings in rural parts of the county were putting motorists in danger. Now, a driving instructor in Enniskillen has pointed out how the problem extends to town routes. This is not only effecting the flow of traffic in a town with ongoing congestion woes, but is unsafe for road users, he said.

Conor McCann, chairman of the Fermanagh Driving Instructors Association, said there are a number of areas in particular posing problems not only for driving pupils but experienced drivers.

“Take the junction down by Lochside,” he said, for example. “Nobody knows where to go there. The stop lines are gone, and the new lines that were put in are also gone.

“If you then look at the roundabout on out the Tempo Road, straight ahead is the right hand lane but you don’t know that. There’s only one arrow on it, at the roundabout, and the tarmac is the same colours as the road markings. Those arrows should be further back, and there should be three arrows at each roundabout, because nine times out of 10 people take it that straight ahead is the left lane. If you have someone approaching that on the left lane and the person in the right lane is also going straight ahead, it’s going to cause a collision on the far side.”

Other areas where there are issues with road markings include the merging lane on the Wellington Road near Maude’s Cafe, which Mr McCann feels should be before the pedestrian lights, at the roundabout in front of the library, and at the junction outside the Clinton Centre.

“How does someone coming down from Belmore Street to the Queen Elizabeth Road know the traffic coming upwards have the right of way? Nobody knows. There should be a give way sign,” he said.