Old school to rescue as floodwaters take toll…

‘WHERE there’s a will there’s a way’, is the motto for pupils at Killyhommon Primary School, Boho, who had to relocate to the local community centre for lessons due to excessive flooding on school grounds.

For two consecutive days last week, school principal Mrs Resha Rasdale made the decision to move lessons so that, “more children and their families could safely access the school.”

Speaking to the Herald, Mrs Rasdale said, “It has been a difficult but affirming week in many ways.

“The school children, their parents, staff and the wider community have been very good to us and we are extremely grateful. The experience was a bit of an adventure.”

It would appear that a positive mind-set throughout kept spirits high while coping with the inconvenience, “Boho people have great resilience and we weren’t going to give up and say that we weren’t opening the school for the children. There’s always worse out there and as a school community we always look on the bright side,” she explained.

It just so happens that the community hall was once the site of the old Primary School which closed 53 years ago. “It was the first time in years that school lessons had taken place there, so it was a nice feeling. There was a total of three classes in the same hall at one time, with around 75 children each day.

“Some pupils really enjoyed the play-park that was close at hand, while others really enjoyed all the classes coming together over the two days,” she said.

Speaking on the threat of future flooding and what it could mean for the school, Resha said, “It’s an issue which has cropped up as a big problem every five years or so. Between parents and the wider community who dropped off food and games, the support was just brilliant.”