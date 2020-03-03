Log cabins planned for loughshore site

A TOURISM development with a difference near Lisnaskea could be set to enhance the visitor offering for those looking for a scenic break on the shores of Lough Erne.

Planning permission is sought for the development of 13 mobile log cabins at Corradillar on the Lisnaskea to Derrylin road.

Planning permission was previously granted for the holiday accommodation in March 2018, but amended site layout and cabin type sees the development relisted for renewed planning permission.

Currently the site at Corradillar offers self catering cottage accommodation. Based on 16 acres the shoreline site is set against a backdrop of small woodlands and has a private marina.

There is an opportunity to canoe or travel by boat and take in the views of nearby small islands.

Lisnaskea Cllr Garbhan McPhillips described the potential new development as “exciting news” for the Lisnaskea area and the whole of Fermanagh.

Cllr McPhillips added, “The addition of these log cabins will greatly enhance visitors to our county. As we all know tourism is a major part of region and our county. We are blessed with so many great tourist attractions and accommodation, so this new addition is very much welcome. Corradillar already has an excellent facility with great holiday homes and cottages right beside the water. It really is brilliant that the current facility is looking to grow and expand its already established product.

“We have always had a great history and tradition of welcoming visitors to our community/county, but I would add to anyone reading now that hasn’t already visited us, please take a break in Fermanagh. We have so much to offer and I guarantee you will not be disappointed.”