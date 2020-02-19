Room with a pew: from country church to deluxe home

A CHARMING OLD country church nestled in the heart of county Fermanagh is set for a modern make over.

The old stone church building at Pubble is steeped in history. The roadside church located just about one mile outside the village of Tempo overlooks green fields, country roads and a historic graveyard believed to date back thousands of years.

Construction work, visible to a passer-by has been going on at the church for a number of months now with scaffolding around the walls aiding the restoration works underway. Big plans are in place to turn the disused church into a unique three bedroom home.

The site of Pubble church is hugely significant with many believing that St Patrick preached to a multitude of people in that place. Many years later a church was built on the site, however, toward the end of the 18th century a new church was built in Tempo and the church at Pubble became disused.

Plans for the church detail a spacious entrance hall leading through to an open plan kitchen, living and dining area. Moving upstairs there will be a family bathroom and three bedrooms, two complete with ensuite. Also integrated into the property is a garage.

Artists impressions of the modernised church conversion show arched windows, a wooden effect garage exterior. At the back of the property is a open garden area.

Works are scheduled for completion in spring this year with the constructors delivering a turn key finish. Stephen Watters of Watters Property Sales remarked that there had been a good deal of interest, so much so that it is anticipated the church will be sold before spring!

Speaking to the Herald this week he said, “The majority of people interested have been from the English market. We have some one interested who was originally from the Tempo area and they are coming over to view it within the next couple of weeks whenever it is a bit further forward.

“It is up to roof stage at the minute, the designs were put in for a completely different style of property so it was built in keeping with the character of the church. This is very unique and very different.”