New housing plans for Donagh welcomed as demand on rise

DONAGH could be in line for a boost to its residential housing, that is if planners give the go ahead for 10 new houses.

A planning application has been submitted for the development of new houses on the Moorlough Road close to the village. The applicant, Newpark Homes Ltd propose the development of a mix of residential properties for the site. The application details five two storey houses, four semi-detached houses and one detached house.

There are clear indications of growing demand for property in the Lisnaskea area. Last summer a major development on the Gola Road beside Carrowshee Park was approved by planners. The development of over 50 new houses was also spearheaded by Newpark Homes Ltd. The development offers a mix of semi-detached and detached houses.

A similar offering could be open to potential home owners just a over a mile outside Donagh soon. Commenting on the latest proposed development local councillor Garbhan McPhillips said, “This is excellent news with regards to the new development at Moorlough. It is brilliant to see more and more housing being created in the area. This is one of quite a few recently that are planned for the very near future.

“I have recently been having discussions and meetings with rural housing and the housing executive and the Lisnaskea/Donagh area were highlighted as in need of new housing, the Donagh area especially.

“Residential housing in the area is and can be quite limited depending on the market, of course so these new additions will be very appealing. Let’s hope these new developments are the start of more to come.”