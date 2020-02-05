New £21.5m Enniskillen school starts to take shape

THE new build school for Devenish College is starting to take shape, with ‘great progress’ reported. Driving along the Tempo road steel structure is now visible.

Work continues at the busy construction site. Drone footage of the construction work has been released. Sharing details of progress a spokesman for the school said work was ongoing to construct what is known as level two of the building.

A spokesman for the school explained, “This section contains our Technology and Design department, our Science and Mathematics departments as well as some of our ICT rooms, Home Economics, Art, Health and Social Care and general classrooms. You will also be able to see the start of preparations for our link corridor that will run from the top of the hill to the bottom.

“Work has not yet commenced on Level 0, that runs from left to right across the bottom of the hill. Past pupil, William Mavitty and his team with Glasgiven Contracts are making great progress!”

School principal Simon Mowbray previously told the Herald that the new build is scheduled for completion in November 2021. The £21.5m building will accommodate 800 pupils and has been designed by architects Isherwood and Ellis.