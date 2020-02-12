More storm disruption forecast for the weekend

FIRST CAME the storm then came the snow, now yet another storm is on its way.

As the saying goes, sometimes Lough Erne is in Fermanagh, and sometimes Fermanagh is in Lough Erne. Following a visit from Storm Ciara it was very much the later at the weekend, with flooding reported right across the county.

So extreme were the conditions, local police issued the following warning shortly after 10pm on Saturday night: “The roads in our district are flooded in most areas. There is extreme flooding on our main roads and not just the country roads.

“Please do not travel unless necessary and take extra care.”

Few areas escaped the floods, caused by a persistent deluge throughout Saturday in particular, and in many places roads were impassable.

On Sunday night the NI Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) announced it had relocated its resources to Fermanagh and Omagh from across the North, declaring it the worst affected area. The service then coordinated with other emergency services “to effectively protect the community.”

The county then had barely time to recover from the rains when it awoke yesterday morning to a thick covering of snow in many areas.

While there had been flurries on Monday, Tuesday began with a slow commute to work for many, with Garvary, Derrygonnelly and Irvinestown among the worst affected areas. Again, the police were forced to issue safety warnings, urging people to take care on the roads.

As for the forecast, showers of snow and sleet were due to continue into today (Wednesday), with things set to calm down on Thursday and Friday, becoming slightly milder.

That’s where the good news ends, though, with yet another storm forecast for the weekend, with Storm Dennis on his way.

Met Eireann has said it is too early to predict how bad the storm will be, while the Met Office has issued weather warnings for England and Wales for Saturday.

“Although Storm Dennis is currently not expected to be as severe as Ciara, disruption is likely,” said chief meteorologist Steve Ramsdale.