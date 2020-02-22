Major new Enniskillen retail complex plan forging ahead

PLANS to transform the shopping landscape with a new retail complex in Enniskillen appear to be progressing. A sign has been erected advertising a major retail and leisure park “commencing shortly” off the Cornagrade Road.

A proposal for the development of ‘Lakelands retail and leisure park’ is currently out for consultation, with planning permission pending decision.

The multi-million pound leisure complex planned for Enniskillen could bring big name retailers to the town, alongside enhancing provision of leisure facilities with an indoor adventure play area, bowling alley and cinema just some of the offerings listed in the plans.

The sizeable development seeks planning approval at the former Unipork site off the Cornagrade and Irvinestown roads. The site has been vacated for almost 20 years following the closure of the Unipork factory. The closure of the firm saw a loss of approximately 200 jobs at the time.

Now, two decades later ambitious plans seek to create dozens of jobs in Enniskillen by transforming the site and bringing new retailers to the town.

The ongoing consultation has an excess of 80 public comments. To date all comments registered with the planning authorities are objections, this despite a surge of support voiced from the general public who took to the Herald’s Facebook page to voice their approval.

Some fears had been raised that such a development could interfere with town centre trade, however, the developer had previously stated that the retail park would deal with a “completely different sector to Enniskillen town centre”.

The applicant, Elm Grange Limited previously told the Herald that a major retailer was interested in becoming an anchor tenant. This week a sign was erected advertising the proposed development and advertised The Range, a home, garden and leisure retailer, along with “many more”.

The planning application proposes a 54 bed hotel, coffee pod, drive-thru restaurant and 12 bay pump filling station. Plenty of car parking is also planned with room for over 750 spaces.

The applicant has shared a fly over computer animated video of what the proposed complex would look like. Glass front retail units surround the boundary of the site with the hotel set off to the side, adjacent to the five screen cinema.