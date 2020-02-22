Local busker is blown away by surprise on Nolan Show

IT was a night to remember for John Garrity, who not only appeared on the Nolan Show but was surprised on stage by music giant, Steve Garrigan from Irish band, Kodaline.

The following morning, the Trillick singer-songwriter spoke to the Herald of his “disbelief” over the events that had taken place. “I just can’t believe it happened, stuff like this just doesn’t happen to a guy like me. It’s unbelievable,” he said.

John Garrity has been making waves in the music industry for some time now, however things took a major turn after a video of the singer busking in Belfast went viral, catapulting his career and catching the eye of Kodaline’s lead singer.

John said, “Appearing on the Nolan Show is something that I’ve always wanted to do.

“The experience was completely mind-blowing and I’ve been really taken back with it.

“To even get on the Nolan show was massive, my mum and dad came up also, so it was such a special night.”

While John appeared cool and collected when his music idol joined him on stage, he admitted, “I was trying to just focus on not forgetting the words, I’ve been such a huge fan of Steve’s, his song-writing is just out of this world.

“They travelled up from Dublin just to see me, the entire band and their road manager. They arrived when we were doing our sound-check, and waited outside until we were finished, just to keep it as a surprise.”

He added, “The lads were so down to earth, after the song they invited me up to the green room to have a beer, and gave me advice.

“Steve sent me a text the next day, to send him some demos, and told me that the next time they play in Belfast I’ll be joining them on stage again.

“Everything just seems to have fallen into place, I’ve a manager, tickets sales are flying and we’re in and out of the studio. It’s all so surreal.”